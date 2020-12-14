 
 

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

The actress deemed 'the Queen of New Orleans' has just passed away at the age of 76 after suffering from complications amid her struggles with the deadly coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - Actress Carol Sutton has died of coronavirus complications.

The 76 year old began her career onstage in her native New Orleans, Louisiana in productions like "The Last Madam", "Native Tongues", and "A Raisin in the Sun", and she also made her mark on Hollywood in films like "Monster's Ball", "Ray", "Steel Magnolias", "Poms", and "The Help" while appearing on TV in "True Detective" and this year's (20) acclaimed "Lovecraft Country".

Born Carol Dickerson, Sutton made her screen debut in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" in 1974. She received a New Orleans Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

The city's mayor, LaToya Cantrell, confirmed the news of Sutton's death on Saturday, calling her "the Queen of New Orleans."

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay led tributes to the late actress and said it was an "honour" to work with her on U.S. drama "Queen Sugar".

"It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, Stare at the Same Fires'." Ava wrote. "We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power."

Her "Treme" co-star William Pierce added, "A legend in theatre & film from New Orleans has passed away. Carol Sutton had over 100 film and television credits along with a lifelong presence in the theater community. She was a mentor to us all and her work by example built a career on par with Maggie Smith. RIP beloved Carol."

She was perhaps best known for her role as Nurse Pam in 1989's "Steel Magnolias", in which she starred alongside Dolly Parton and Sally Field.

