 
 

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'
Instagram
Music

The Bush frontman talks about what inspires him to make music, saying he doesn't want to make 'a dud record' out of fear of embarrassing his four children.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale is "inspired" by his children.

The 55-year-old singer has three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, as well as being father to 31-year-old model Daisy Lowe, and has said he always makes music with the goal of impressing his kids.

"I always maintain this idea that they inspire me enough that I just would be horrified if I sucked, or made a record that they could go to their friend's house and feel some sense of pride in … They up the ante. You don't want to be bringing in a dud record," he told RADIO.com.

  See also...

Gavin also admitted he's been missing his brood amid the coronavirus pandemic as his sons have been spending most of their time with their mother as it's safer than continually changing homes.

And he then joked, "But then I come back and they're fine, and still want sushi which apparently isn't free …"

The Bush frontman also reflected on how the pandemic has changed his way of thinking when it comes to germs, particularly when it comes to meet and greets where he would typically meet with over 100 fans at a time.

"To be honest, I was always slightly confused. I love meeting people; I do these meet & greets … but just shaking so many people's hands. I was always like, it's such a funny thing, isn't it? A custom of having to touch each other. Why can't we say, 'hey?' Why do we have to touch the whole time? I don't have issues, and I'm not weird about it … but you meet 150 people at a meet & greet every night. That's a lot of people, a lot of traffic, a lot of hands," he mused.

You can share this post!

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie
Related Posts
Gavin Rossdale Determined to Make Music His Children Feel Some Sense of Pride In

Gavin Rossdale Determined to Make Music His Children Feel Some Sense of Pride In

New Girlfriend? Gavin Rossdale Enjoys Beach Date With Heidi Klum-Look Alike

New Girlfriend? Gavin Rossdale Enjoys Beach Date With Heidi Klum-Look Alike

Gavin Rossdale Wary of Dating After Getting 'Burned' and 'Screwed Over' by Ex-Girlfriend

Gavin Rossdale Wary of Dating After Getting 'Burned' and 'Screwed Over' by Ex-Girlfriend

Gavin Rossdale on Gwen Stefani Divorce: It's the 'Gross' Spectre of My Crumbling Marriage

Gavin Rossdale on Gwen Stefani Divorce: It's the 'Gross' Spectre of My Crumbling Marriage

Most Read
Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement
Music

Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Shawn Mendes Almost Quit Music During Meltdown This Year

Shawn Mendes Almost Quit Music During Meltdown This Year

Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

BTS Hailed Time Magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

BTS Hailed Time Magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'