Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

The proceeds from the upcoming festive fundraiser event will be donated to the musical community which has been hard hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum will perform at Amazon Music U.K.'s Festive Fundraiser event to help the musical community which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special concert - which will also feature Nina Nesbitt as well as Amazon's Ones to Watch 2021 artists Griff and Girl In Red - will stream live for one night only from London's Roundhouse on 18 December (20).

The artists will take to three stages at the iconic London venue, performing Amazon Original Christmas songs and answering questions from host Edith Bowman and viewers.

The concert will also feature highlights of Amazon Music programming from across the year, including the recent Holiday Plays concerts with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and Foo Fighters.

Patrick Clifton - Head of Music at Amazon Music U.K. - said in a press release, "We know it's been an incredibly tough year for musicians.... We're delighted to have these incredible artists take part in what we are sure will be a great night."

And Help Musicians CEO James Ainscough added, "Music has been a unifying force that's supported and entertained us all this year, more than ever before. But for tens of thousands of music creators across the U.K. the impact of lockdown and social distancing on their ability to earn, to create and to connect, has been disastrous for their finances and mental health..."

"We look forward to 2021 with hope, but also knowing the depth of work that is still needed to support musicians until they can thrive again doing what they do best - making the music that touches our hearts and souls."

All donations generated from the event will go directly to the Help Musicians charity, which has been providing hardship funding to tens of thousands of musicians since March.

Amazon Music U.K. will also donate directly to the charity as part of the Festive Fundraiser.

Viewers of the stream will be able to watch and donate live on Twitch at twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk.