Gavin Rossdale Determined to Make Music His Children Feel Some Sense of Pride In
Having had three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, the Bush frontman could not help but joke about missing the boys who spend time with their mother amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale is "inspired" by his children.

The 55-year-old singer has three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, as well as being father to 31-year-old model Daisy Lowe, and has said he always makes music with the goal of impressing his kids.

"I always maintain this idea that they inspire me enough that I just would be horrified if I sucked, or made a record that they could go to their friend's house and feel some sense of pride in ... They up the ante. You don't want to be bringing in a dud record," he told RADIO.com.

Gavin also admitted he's been missing his brood amid the coronavirus pandemic, as his sons have been spending most of their time with their mother, as it's safer than continually changing homes.

And he then joked: "But then I come back and they're fine, and still want sushi which apparently isn't free ..."

The Bush frontman also reflected on how the pandemic has changed his way of thinking when it comes to germs, particularly when it comes to meet and greets where he would typically meet with over 100 fans at a time.

"To be honest, I was always slightly confused. I love meeting people; I do these meet & greets ... but just shaking so many people's hands. I was always like, it's such a funny thing, isn't it? A custom of having to touch each other. Why can't we say, 'hey?' Why do we have to touch the whole time? I don't have issues, and I'm not weird about it ... but you meet 150 people at a meet & greet every night. That's a lot of people, a lot of traffic, a lot of hands," he mused.

