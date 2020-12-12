 
 

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Weeks after announcing the prestigious awards' 2021 nominees, Recording Academy adds Blue Ivy Carter in the coveted list alongside Nigerian singer Wizkid who is also featured on the song.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles's eight-year-old daughter has officially been credited as a Grammy Award nominee for her contributions to the R&B superstar's "Brown Skin Girl" video.

The promo will compete for the Best Music Video prize at the 31 January (21) ceremony, but when the nominations were originally announced last month, Blue Ivy Carter's name was not mentioned on the shortlist, despite featuring on the tune and in the accompanying visuals.

However, that has since been corrected by Recording Academy bosses, who have updated the shortlist on their website to recognise the youngster's work.

Nigerian singer Wizkid, who, like Blue, appears on both the track and in the video, is also a new addition to the Grammy credits for "Brown Skin Girl", although fellow artist SAINt JHN, whose vocals are featured on "Brown Skin Girl", is not included as a nominee in the update, reports The Associated Press.

All three, along with Beyonce and her rap mogul husband Jay-Z, are credited among the co-writers on "Brown Skin Girl".

The Grammy Award for Best Music Video is traditionally presented to the main artist and any featured guests on the winning song, in addition to the promo director and producer.

Blue is Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest child, and the kid already boasts BET and NAACP Image awards for lending her vocals to "Brown Skin Girl". The video for the track was released in July as part of Beyonce's "Black Is King" visual album.

The hip-hop supercouple also shares three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

