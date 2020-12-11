Lil Reese Taunts Quando Rondo for Blocking Him on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese called out his foe Quando Rondo after noticing the latter's recent social media move. The "I Need That" rapper blasted the "Imperfect Flower" spitter for blocking him on Instagram amid their beef.

Pulling out his receipt, Reese shared on his Twitter account a screenshot of him not being able to view Quando's posts on the photo-sharing platform. "Scary b***h a** lil girl," he simply captioned the picture. Reese apparently deleted the tweet but it wasn't quick enough that people had time to screencapture it.

Quando, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the diss.

Reese and Quando's beef started over the summer when they exchanged shades on social media. "I ain't gone lie when I catch @quando_rondo again I wanna see what all that tuff s**t bout. Beat tf out that lil boy he 2 little," Reese tweeted at the time. It was unknown what made him write the post, but fans speculated that it had something to do with their low album sales this year.

Seemingly in response to the name-drop, Quando said in an Instagram Live, "Man, that n***a ain't gon' do nothin' to me."

His beef with Reese aside, Quando is having tension with Lil Durk over his alleged involvement in the death of Durk's close associate King Von. It was rumored that he was forced to cancel his scheduled performance in Brunswick, Ga. for Thanksgiving weekend due to safety concern after knowing that Durk purchased all of the tables at Quando's event.

However, Shockflow Entertainment & Event Planning Center announced in a November 9 post on Facebook that the concert was canceled due to Quando's "legal situation."

Quando was also reported to be pleading with Durk to end their tension though the latter wasn't planning to extend an olive branch. However, Quando shut down the rumors even though there was a video backing it up.

"Don't believe no internet s**t I ain't dm nobody," Quando told his followers on Instagram Stories. "And I don't have a Facebook or Snapchat!"