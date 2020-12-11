 
 

Lil Reese Taunts Quando Rondo for Blocking Him on Instagram

Lil Reese Taunts Quando Rondo for Blocking Him on Instagram
Instagram
Celebrity

Reese and Quando's beef started over the summer when they exchanged shades on social media as reports claim that the tension has something to do with their low album sales this year.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese called out his foe Quando Rondo after noticing the latter's recent social media move. The "I Need That" rapper blasted the "Imperfect Flower" spitter for blocking him on Instagram amid their beef.

Pulling out his receipt, Reese shared on his Twitter account a screenshot of him not being able to view Quando's posts on the photo-sharing platform. "Scary b***h a** lil girl," he simply captioned the picture. Reese apparently deleted the tweet but it wasn't quick enough that people had time to screencapture it.

Quando, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the diss.

Reese and Quando's beef started over the summer when they exchanged shades on social media. "I ain't gone lie when I catch @quando_rondo again I wanna see what all that tuff s**t bout. Beat tf out that lil boy he 2 little," Reese tweeted at the time. It was unknown what made him write the post, but fans speculated that it had something to do with their low album sales this year.

  See also...

Seemingly in response to the name-drop, Quando said in an Instagram Live, "Man, that n***a ain't gon' do nothin' to me."

His beef with Reese aside, Quando is having tension with Lil Durk over his alleged involvement in the death of Durk's close associate King Von. It was rumored that he was forced to cancel his scheduled performance in Brunswick, Ga. for Thanksgiving weekend due to safety concern after knowing that Durk purchased all of the tables at Quando's event.

However, Shockflow Entertainment & Event Planning Center announced in a November 9 post on Facebook that the concert was canceled due to Quando's "legal situation."

Quando was also reported to be pleading with Durk to end their tension though the latter wasn't planning to extend an olive branch. However, Quando shut down the rumors even though there was a video backing it up.

"Don't believe no internet s**t I ain't dm nobody," Quando told his followers on Instagram Stories. "And I don't have a Facebook or Snapchat!"

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder Team Up to Reward Most Authentic Daters
Related Posts
Lil Reese Unapologetic Despite Backlash Over Racist Tweet About Coronavirus

Lil Reese Unapologetic Despite Backlash Over Racist Tweet About Coronavirus

Lil Reese Involved in Intense Back-and-Force With Troll

Lil Reese Involved in Intense Back-and-Force With Troll

'Person of Interest' in Lil Reese Shooting Reportedly Has Been Identified

'Person of Interest' in Lil Reese Shooting Reportedly Has Been Identified

Lil Reese Shares Gnarly Photo of Gunshot Neck Wound

Lil Reese Shares Gnarly Photo of Gunshot Neck Wound

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard