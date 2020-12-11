Kris Jenner Dragged for Buying $330K 2021 Rolls-Royce Amid Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The 65-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been named the first owner of 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America, a move that some people dub insensitive in this trying time.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has upset many with her recent purchase of one luxurious car. Having been unveiled as the first owner of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch came under fire for splurging $332,500 to buy the vehicle amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing the 65-year-old's purchase on Instagram was car dealership O'Gara Coach on Wednesday, December 9. Alongside a black-and-white picture of the TV personality standing next to the car, the company wrote, "We are thrilled that the first Ghost Delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner."

The mother of Kim Kardashian was quick to be flooded with criticism in the wake of the revelation. One pointed out, "So sad to brag about this when people are starving and fighting covid." Another raged, "Wow $330k - must be nice to spend that kind of money when ppl everyday are losing jobs, their homes during a PANDEMIC." A third slammed the TV star, "Super tone deaf post."

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward to rail at Kris with one stating, "To spend 330k on a car, a great one I will grant you, but a car when people are suffering is ridiculous." Another scolded, "While most americans have lost jobs and suffering to pay bills. You buy this stupid car and then flaunt it, how sad you are," and someone else chided, "Disgusting.....while people suffer all over our country. Better ways to use that money."

Kris has yet to respond to the backlash, but the brand new car was not her first Rolls-Royce. The former wife of Caitlyn Jenner also had a white Dawn convertible and a black Cullinan. She was also not the only luxurious car collector in the family. Her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 SUV, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and two Lamborghini Aventadors.