 
 

Kris Jenner Dragged for Buying $330K 2021 Rolls-Royce Amid Pandemic

Kris Jenner Dragged for Buying $330K 2021 Rolls-Royce Amid Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 65-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been named the first owner of 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America, a move that some people dub insensitive in this trying time.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has upset many with her recent purchase of one luxurious car. Having been unveiled as the first owner of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch came under fire for splurging $332,500 to buy the vehicle amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing the 65-year-old's purchase on Instagram was car dealership O'Gara Coach on Wednesday, December 9. Alongside a black-and-white picture of the TV personality standing next to the car, the company wrote, "We are thrilled that the first Ghost Delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner."

  See also...

The mother of Kim Kardashian was quick to be flooded with criticism in the wake of the revelation. One pointed out, "So sad to brag about this when people are starving and fighting covid." Another raged, "Wow $330k - must be nice to spend that kind of money when ppl everyday are losing jobs, their homes during a PANDEMIC." A third slammed the TV star, "Super tone deaf post."

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward to rail at Kris with one stating, "To spend 330k on a car, a great one I will grant you, but a car when people are suffering is ridiculous." Another scolded, "While most americans have lost jobs and suffering to pay bills. You buy this stupid car and then flaunt it, how sad you are," and someone else chided, "Disgusting.....while people suffer all over our country. Better ways to use that money."

Kris has yet to respond to the backlash, but the brand new car was not her first Rolls-Royce. The former wife of Caitlyn Jenner also had a white Dawn convertible and a black Cullinan. She was also not the only luxurious car collector in the family. Her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 SUV, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and two Lamborghini Aventadors.

You can share this post!

The World Is 'Upside Down' in First Trailer of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey
Related Posts
The Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Hulu for New Show

The Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Hulu for New Show

Kris Jenner to Offer Virtual Christmas Decorating Lesson in the Name of Charity

Kris Jenner to Offer Virtual Christmas Decorating Lesson in the Name of Charity

Kris Jenner Gushes Over Rob Kardashian's Parenting Skills in Rare Update

Kris Jenner Gushes Over Rob Kardashian's Parenting Skills in Rare Update

Kris Jenner Hails Kanye West 'King of Gifts' for Robert Kardashian Hologram Present for Kim

Kris Jenner Hails Kanye West 'King of Gifts' for Robert Kardashian Hologram Present for Kim

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Ray J Cozies Up to 'Bad Girls Club' Star Sarah Oliver After Hinting at Princess Love Reunion

Ray J Cozies Up to 'Bad Girls Club' Star Sarah Oliver After Hinting at Princess Love Reunion

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege