The World Is 'Upside Down' in First Trailer of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

The trailer of the Disney+ upcoming series sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (Falcon) joining forces with Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) as it hints at a return of a villain.

AceShowbiz - It's an exciting day for Marvel fans. During Disney's Investor Day presentation on Thursday, December 10, the company revealed the first trailer for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in addition to announcing its 2021 premiere date. The clip offers the first glimpse at the 6-part series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles.

The trailer opens with Mackie's Sam Wilson (Falcon) warning Stan's Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) that the world has been turned upside down. Later in the clip, Bucky is seen telling Sam, "People need something to get behind. They need a symbol."

It seems like the two Avengers will be facing against a masked group as they are seen dodging a ton of missiles. The trailer also teases the return of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), who first appeared in 2016's movie "Captain America: Civil War". The clip concludes with a friendly banter between Sam and Bucky that fans will seemingly find a lot on the upcoming series.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame". In the movie, Steve Rogers decided to retire from his role as Captain America and chose to be living an ordinary life in an alternate reality with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. He gave his shield to Sam instead.

Also reprising their roles on the series is Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter a.k.a. Agent 13). Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell is tapped to take the role of John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, who is part of the West Coast Avengers in the comics.

Directed by Kari Skogland ("The Handmaid's Tale") from a script by Malcolm Spellman ("Empire"), "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is set to premiere on March 19, 2021 on Disney+.