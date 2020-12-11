 
 

The Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Hulu for New Show

The major deal comes just three months after the KarJenner family announced that their long-running E! reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end in 2021.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - People seemingly will still be able to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners even though "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is set to end in 2021. According to an announcement made at Disney's Investor Day on Thursday, December 10, the famous clan signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" for Hulu.

"Announced today at Disney's Investor Day, [Kris Jenner], [Kim Kardashian], [Kourtney Kardashian], [Khloe Kardashian], [Kendall Jenner] and [Kylie Jenner] will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," Hulu shared. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

In response to the new project, Kris shared her excitement in a tweet on the same day. "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," the self-proclaimed momager wrote on the blue bird. Also joining her mom in confirming the news on social media was Kourtney, who simply tweeted, "#HULU2021."

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed new deal with Hulu

Khloe also wrote, "#Hulu2021," alongside a picture featuring the words "HULU 2021."

Khloe Kardashian also shared her excitement over the new project

The major deal comes just three months after the KarJenner family announced that their long-running E! reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will end in 2021. "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim broke the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

She went on adding, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," Kim continued. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

