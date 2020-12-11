 
 

Gal Gadot Teaching Her Kids to Work Hard Instead of Chasing Instant Fame

WENN
Celebrity

In this age of internet where instant fame becomes a new normal, the 'Wonder Woman' actress wants her children to know that 'there are no shortcuts' to success.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot is teaching her children to "work hard" in order to enjoy the fruits of their labour rather than chasing instant fame.

The "Wonder Woman 1984" actress is raising her daughters Alma, nine, and three-year-old Maya, who she shares with her husband Yaron Varsano, to understand they have to work hard to enjoy "good results" and warned those who seek recognition without doing anything "real" to achieve it they won't feel validated.

She said, "That there are no shortcuts and there are no easy ways and there's no free meals. You've got to work hard in order to enjoy the good results."

"With my kids, I want them to always enjoy the process and know that it's OK to fail and it's great to go ahead and try again. I want them to have the motivation and the hunger to pursue whatever it is that they want to pursue."

"Sometimes I see kids or teenagers that all they want to do is to be famous but it's nonsense."

"You gotta do something real, that will fill you and will make you feel valuable and will keep your mind and your brain stimulated. There's no secrets. The secret is that there's no secrets. In order to do something great, you really have to work hard for it."

While shooting "Wonder Woman 1984", Gal brought her daughters onto set and she said there was a "family" atmosphere surrounding the production because director Patty Jenkins also had her family there too.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We really became family. Patty's family and my family are really close - our husbands, our children - and we made sure to bring them all on set."

"The kids helped out giving away sides to everybody and sitting by the video village. And when we were shooting on locations, they were always there. They're part of the circus, you know? We can't do it by ourselves."

