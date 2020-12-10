Erika Jayne's Husband Wants to Terminate Spousal Support

Bravo TV Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's estranged husband Tom Girardi has reportedly responding to her divorce petition by asking the termination of her rights to spousal support.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne's estranged husband has responded to her divorce petition. More than a month after the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" filed for the divorce, Tom Girardi was reported to have made a request to terminate her rights to spousal support.

Court documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 25, unveiled that the 81-year-old powerhouse attorney asked the court to deny his estranged wife spousal support. Us Weekly further reported that he also made a request for the TV personality to pay for his attorney's fees.

Erika first went public with her divorce from Tom in early November. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the 49-year-old said in a statement to the press. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well," the reality star's statement continued to read. She submitted her divorce papers on November 3, wherein she cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed their date of separation as "to be determined."

Back in 2017, Erika told Andy Cohen that she did not have a prenup. "Let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she pointed out. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway...It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

Erika and Tom got married in 1999. The "Roller Coaster" singer does not have any children with the lawyer. However, she is a mother to a 26-year-old son named Tommy Zizzo from her previous marriage to Thomas Zizzo.

While their divorce battle is still ongoing, Erika and Tom faced accusation of embezzling settlement money set up for Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Law firm Edleson PC was the one who filed the lawsuit in an Illinois federal court.

"While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that 'divorce' is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm," the lawsuit claimed, per reported by Entertainment Tonight.