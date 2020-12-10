Alexis Skyy Hits Back at Ex Raja Dat Following Abortion Accusation

Instagram Celebrity

The feud starts after the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star appears to be accusing Raja of cheating on his current girlfriend after he shares on Instagram a picture of two Dior bags.

AceShowbiz - Alexis Skyy and Raja Dat are involved in a heated online spat. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star and her ex-boyfriend were seen exchanging shades toward each other on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 9.

The feud started after Alexis appeared to be shading Raja who shared a picture of two Dior bags, seemingly for his girlfriend. "N***as about to be cheating like a mf," so Alexis wrote on her Instagram account, before adding in a separate tweet, "keep settling for them bags & shoes."

Alexis, however, insisted that her posts had nothing to do with Raja. "Let me make something very clear .. I'm not speaking on no one situation leave me tf out that s**t I'm speaking on my past situation I was laughing at this n***a keep buying them bags and whatever b***h is willing to settle for just that after I done nvm. Goodnight," she said. Despite that, the damage has already been done as Raja seemingly shaded her in a few posts on his own account.

"Like damn... who hurt you," Raja questioned. "I hate delusional b***h," he added, though he claimed that he wasn't planning to beef with others. However, Raja then dropped a big accusation seemingly against Alexis, writing, "3 abortions but you scared to hold my gun in ur purse? B***h you the killa!" Hitting back at him, Alexis responded, "Where was your gun at when you got robbed 5 times..."

Raja seemed to be so done with all the subliminal posts. "I block everybody. LMAO," he wrote on Instagram Stories. Refusing to have others ruin his day, Raja went on to say, "Y'all not about to f**k with my energy."

Meanwhile, Alexis denied the abortion claims. "I'll tell you what. Abortion where I never got pregnant one time," she shut down the accusation, before dissing Raja over the "weak Dior" bags.

Alexis and Raja first sparked romance rumors in August as she shared a picture of her and Raja inside a charter flight to Las Vegas to celebrate her beau's birthday. At the time, he also shared a picture of him and the VH1 personality having a blast in the Sin City.