 
 

Alexis Skyy Hits Back at Ex Raja Dat Following Abortion Accusation

Alexis Skyy Hits Back at Ex Raja Dat Following Abortion Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

The feud starts after the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star appears to be accusing Raja of cheating on his current girlfriend after he shares on Instagram a picture of two Dior bags.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alexis Skyy and Raja Dat are involved in a heated online spat. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star and her ex-boyfriend were seen exchanging shades toward each other on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 9.

The feud started after Alexis appeared to be shading Raja who shared a picture of two Dior bags, seemingly for his girlfriend. "N***as about to be cheating like a mf," so Alexis wrote on her Instagram account, before adding in a separate tweet, "keep settling for them bags & shoes."

Alexis, however, insisted that her posts had nothing to do with Raja. "Let me make something very clear .. I'm not speaking on no one situation leave me tf out that s**t I'm speaking on my past situation I was laughing at this n***a keep buying them bags and whatever b***h is willing to settle for just that after I done nvm. Goodnight," she said. Despite that, the damage has already been done as Raja seemingly shaded her in a few posts on his own account.

"Like damn... who hurt you," Raja questioned. "I hate delusional b***h," he added, though he claimed that he wasn't planning to beef with others. However, Raja then dropped a big accusation seemingly against Alexis, writing, "3 abortions but you scared to hold my gun in ur purse? B***h you the killa!" Hitting back at him, Alexis responded, "Where was your gun at when you got robbed 5 times..."

  See also...

Raja seemed to be so done with all the subliminal posts. "I block everybody. LMAO," he wrote on Instagram Stories. Refusing to have others ruin his day, Raja went on to say, "Y'all not about to f**k with my energy."

Meanwhile, Alexis denied the abortion claims. "I'll tell you what. Abortion where I never got pregnant one time," she shut down the accusation, before dissing Raja over the "weak Dior" bags.

Alexis and Raja first sparked romance rumors in August as she shared a picture of her and Raja inside a charter flight to Las Vegas to celebrate her beau's birthday. At the time, he also shared a picture of him and the VH1 personality having a blast in the Sin City.

You can share this post!

Post Malone Gifts New Custom Crocs to Alma Mater Students

Erika Jayne's Husband Wants to Terminate Spousal Support
Related Posts
Alexis Skyy So Touched Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Finally Able to Walk

Alexis Skyy So Touched Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Finally Able to Walk

Alexis Skyy Hates Travis Scott's McDonald's Meal: It Made Me Puke

Alexis Skyy Hates Travis Scott's McDonald's Meal: It Made Me Puke

Alexis Skyy Considers Getting Plastic Surgery Because She Gains 10 Pounds

Alexis Skyy Considers Getting Plastic Surgery Because She Gains 10 Pounds

Alexis Skyy Not Impressed as Her Beau Throws Cash on Her in Bed for Her Birthday

Alexis Skyy Not Impressed as Her Beau Throws Cash on Her in Bed for Her Birthday

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic