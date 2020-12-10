Report: 'True Blood' Reboot Is In Early Stages on HBO

HBO TV

'Riverdale' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly tapped to direct the reboot of HBO's hit series, which ran for seven seasons on the network.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bon Temps is seemingly heading back to HBO. According to a new report, HBO is developing new version of its series "True Blood". "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly tapped to direct the new project, which is allegedly in early stages. TVLine is the first one to report the reboot.

Meanwhile, "NOS4A2" creator Jami O'Brien is set to write the pilot. Additionally, the report claims that Alan Ball, the creator of the original series, will return. Ball is allegedly on board as an executive producer alongside O'Brien.

Should the report be true, this will not be the first time for Aguirre-Sacara to work with O'Brien. The two also worked on the HBO series "Big Love" back in 2011. HBO, however, declines to comment on the matter.

"True Blood" is a TV take on Charlaine Harris' series of novels, "The Southern Vampire Mysteries". The series followed Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. It was set in a world where vampires live among humans due to a synthetic blood substitute that allowed vampires to stop hunting humans. Other fantasy creatures featured io the show included werewolves and witches.

Also starring on the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series were Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten and Rutina Wesley. They were joined by Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis.

"True Blood" ran for seven seasons on HBO from 2008 to 2014. It was a hit series on the network, serving as its most-watched series since "The Sopranos".