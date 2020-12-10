Marty Wilde, 81, to Become First Celebrity to Receive Covid-19 Vaccination

Facebook Celebrity

The 81-year-old rock and roll musician is expected to be one of the first public figures to get injected with the new coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom.

AceShowbiz - Rock 'n' roll veteran Marty Wilde is to become one of the first celebrities to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The singer, who is dad to "Kids in America" singer Kim Wilde, is scheduled to be given the jab at Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire, England, where he was treated for a heart condition earlier this year, on Thursday (10Dec20).

The 81 year old tells the Press Association, "This is one of the few times I am glad I am older than Cliff Richard because I am going to get my injection before that b**ger does."

Pfizer vaccinations are currently being administered at 70 hospitals across the U.K.

"I feel a responsibility (to get the vaccination) not just to my family but people like me can be useful to the public," Marty adds. "I just think a lot of people count on me. Lots of fans have been affected by Covid, lost money on hotels they have booked to see our tour earlier this year. They can't get their money back. I've got to be good for them. I know it sounds boring but it's not. I really feel that."

Meanwhile, Wilde recently announced the release of his first Christmas single, a track featuring his daughters, Roxanne and Kim.

While Marty Wilde welcomed the vaccine, Letitia Wright was one of those questioning the safety of the new coronavirus vaccine.

"if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled," the actress quipped.

She faced a lot of backlash including from fellow Marvel star Don Cheadle who described the anti-vaccine video she shared as "hot garbage."

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," she defended herself.

She has since deactivated her social media accounts amid the outrage.