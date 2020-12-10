 
 

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has made donation to a fan's local food bank in Ohio after being impressed by the fan's extravagant 'Christmas Tree Farm' light show.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has donated to a fan's local food bank after admiring her family's extravagant holiday decor, set to the sounds of the pop superstar's music.

Aspiring singer Sarah Bailey shared video footage of her festive home in Ohio online last week (04Dec20), showing off the huge light display set to the tune of "Christmas Tree Farm", which Swift released last year (19).

"BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS...," she captioned the clip. "I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!!"

Bailey had tagged Swift in the Twitter post, and on Tuesday (08Dec20), she revealed the singer had personally reached out to share her joy at the lavish lights.

  See also...

Alongside a screenshot of the direct message, Bailey wrote, "GUYS SHE SAW THE VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG (oh my God) OMG OMG IM FREAKING OUT THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR SHARING... (sic)!!!!! I LOVE YOU TAYLOR!!!!!!!!"

In the message, Swift wrote, "Sarah! I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle."

Bailey's bright display also sent a reminder to passersby about the location of a food drop box to help those less fortunate this Christmas, and Swift took note.

"I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank," the "Shake It Off" hitmaker continued.

"I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor."

The news comes after the singer also spread festive cheer to two struggling mothers, who had been facing financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift read about their stories in the press and split $26,000 (£19,400) between the pair.

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called 'Classless'

Marty Wilde, 81, to Become First Celebrity to Receive Covid-19 Vaccination
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Mothers Who Are Economically Affected by COVID-19

Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Mothers Who Are Economically Affected by COVID-19

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Taylor Swift Soaks In Friendly Twitter Exchange With Dionne Warwick

Taylor Swift Soaks In Friendly Twitter Exchange With Dionne Warwick

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer