 
 

Doja Cat Apologizes for Stealing Plini's Song at MTV EMAs, Blames Musical Director for Gaffe

Doja Cat Apologizes for Stealing Plini's Song at MTV EMAs, Blames Musical Director for Gaffe
Instagram
Music

The 'Say So' hitmaker has reached out to Australian guitarist Plini after ripping off his song for her performance at the MTV European Music Awards this year.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat sent a string of voice messages to Australian guitarist Plini to apologise after using a snippet of his song in her recent performance at the MTV European Music Awards.

The singer performed her hit "Say So" at the awards ceremony, with viewers quick to point out that she'd used part of Plini's 2016 tune "Handmade Cities".

Plini, full name Plini Roessler-Holgate, then issued a statement, writing that "The lack of prior communication about it or proper credit upon release is disappointing but not particularly surprising in a sector of the industry that is usually more interested in clout than creativity (it’s being sorted now, but would have been cooler a million views ago)."

In an interview with MusicRadar, Plini went on to reveal that Doja herself had later been in touch with him to apologise for the misunderstanding.

  See also...

"I made a comment on Twitter, not really accusing anyone of anything but just because I thought it was funny… and then it turned into this whole thing. I suppose the fans really did all the work, they had all the outrage on my behalf. I was just sitting back wondering what the f**k was happening and finding it hilarious," he said.

Apparently, the musical director of Doja's MTV EMA performance had been inspired by Plini's tune, but the singer herself was unaware of the issue until Plini's post on Twitter.

"The best part of all this is that I woke up one day with a string of voice messages from her in my DMs, saying sorry and that she wished she'd known about all of this and wished they could have credited me properly, and also praising my song and thanking me for being nice about it," he concluded.

"I thought about that and realised it was the number one strangest thing that's happened to me in my career. One of the biggest pop stars is messaging me an apology because someone kinda ripped my music for her live performance. Life is so f**king weird. As far as I'm concerned it's a great story."

You can share this post!

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Baby No. 3

Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Says She's Pregnant With His Baby When He Died
Related Posts
Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch Among 2020 Influential Young People on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List

Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch Among 2020 Influential Young People on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Doja Cat Hits Back at Haters Slamming Her for Attending Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

Doja Cat Hits Back at Haters Slamming Her for Attending Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

Doja Cat Accused of Dissing Tyra Banks With Big Forehead Filter and 'ANTM' Intro

Doja Cat Accused of Dissing Tyra Banks With Big Forehead Filter and 'ANTM' Intro

Most Read
BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance
Music

BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to 'Hollaback Girl' as She Reintroduces Herself With Comeback Song

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to 'Hollaback Girl' as She Reintroduces Herself With Comeback Song