Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Says She's Pregnant With His Baby When He Died

Ally Lotti marks the first anniversary of the rapper's tragic death by claiming that she was expecting his child when he passed away back in December 2019.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti has claimed she was pregnant at the time of his death.

According to a tweet which has since been deleted, Ally wrote that she fell pregnant while travelling with the 21-year-old rapper - who suffered an accidental overdose in December 2019 and died - in Japan and Australia.

As she marked the first anniversary of her former love's death, she told her followers that the grief she struggled with in the wake of his passing led to her having a miscarriage.

"It's all he wanted," she wrote. "We worked a lot and it took a toll on my body, I was always sick."

Ally also wrote on Twitter that she's not planning to give any more information on her social media, but is planning to "lay it all out" in a podcast in January (21).

Elsewhere, Ally shared several notes from the rapper, as she told fans she'd found the letters after he slipped them into her wallet while he was touring with Nicki Minaj in early 2019.

"You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything," the first read while in a second he had written, "I've been broken 4 so long without repair. You fixed me permanently... So I cannot let you out my (sight). You are my (umbrella) when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world."

Ally also told followers she now keeps the notes in her Bible.