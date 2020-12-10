 
 

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Baby No. 3

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Baby No. 3
WENN
Celebrity

The daughter of British royal Princess Anne and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, are having a new addition to their growing family as she's pregnant with their third child.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is pregnant with her third child, her husband confirmed.

Her husband, retired England rugby player Mike Tindall, made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby".

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," he told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

The couple already has two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. It's not yet known when their new arrival is due.

Zara, the daughter of British royal Princess Anne, has been open about the trauma she faced after suffering two miscarriages.

  See also...

She told the Sunday Times she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with Lena, who was born in 2018.

The 39-year-old said, "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone, everyone knew."

Another royal family who went public with her miscarriage is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex lost her second child while holding her son Archie in one July morning this year.

"I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she said.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

You can share this post!

Twista Apologizes for Posting Disrespectful Meme of Gabourey Sidibe

Doja Cat Apologizes for Stealing Plini's Song at MTV EMAs, Blames Musical Director for Gaffe
Related Posts
British Royal Zara Tindall Barred From Driving After Busted for Speeding

British Royal Zara Tindall Barred From Driving After Busted for Speeding

Prince Harry Appointed as Godfather to Zara Tindall's Baby Daughter

Prince Harry Appointed as Godfather to Zara Tindall's Baby Daughter

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffered Miscarriage Before Welcoming Second Daughter

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffered Miscarriage Before Welcoming Second Daughter

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall and Husband Welcome Second Child

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall and Husband Welcome Second Child

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer