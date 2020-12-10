Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Baby No. 3

WENN Celebrity

The daughter of British royal Princess Anne and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, are having a new addition to their growing family as she's pregnant with their third child.

AceShowbiz - Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is pregnant with her third child, her husband confirmed.

Her husband, retired England rugby player Mike Tindall, made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby".

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," he told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

The couple already has two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. It's not yet known when their new arrival is due.

Zara, the daughter of British royal Princess Anne, has been open about the trauma she faced after suffering two miscarriages.

She told the Sunday Times she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with Lena, who was born in 2018.

The 39-year-old said, "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone, everyone knew."

Another royal family who went public with her miscarriage is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex lost her second child while holding her son Archie in one July morning this year.

"I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she said.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."