 
 

Joy Behar Thinks 'The Crown' Needs to Be 'Responsible' by Adding Disclaimer

WENN/Netflix/Joseph Marzullo
In other news, the streaming giant admits that it made up Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)'s singing scene in one of the episodes of the show to add dramatic touch.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - The ladies of "The View" discussed the controversy surrounding Netflix's royal family drama "The Crown", which received huge backlash over its depiction of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous marriage in season 4. While Netflix previously insisted that it didn't need a fiction disclaimer, co-host Joy Behar thought that it was necessary.

Alluding that it was the streaming giant's responsibility to make it clear that "The Crown" is a work of fiction, Joy said, "They should be more responsible, frankly, because these people are still alive." She went on saying, "You have to be careful."

In response to Whoopi Goldberg who thought a disclaimer wasn't needed because "The Crown" is not a documentary, Joy reasoned, "It is a very good idea to at least inform the public that this is not an alternative fact show. Alright? Because it's enough that we've had alternative facts for the past four years."

She went on noting that Prince Charles and Camilla "are getting all these hate messages on Twitter" from the viewers. "He's going to be the next king. He is. She's going to die at some point, right?" she added, "In this kind of thing, there are a lot of people who think it's a documentary." Sarah Haines echoed the sentiment, saying, "It doesn't hurt the work at all or the creative process to just slap a disclaimer to make sure there's no confusion that this is a work of fiction."

Netflix, meanwhile, previously revealed in a statement that it didn't have plan to add a disclaimer on the series. "We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama -- and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," the streamer said in a statement. "As a result we have no plans -- and see no need -- to add a disclaimer."

In other news, Netflix admitted that it made up Princess Diana's singing scene on the series. In an episode, the late royal family member, who is played by Emma Corrin, was seen singing "All I Ask of You" from "Phantom of the Opera" with an orchestra on a West End stage as a wedding anniversary present for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Jessica Hobbs, who directed the episode, shared in a podcast that while the real Lady Diana did perform a dance routine to the number from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical for their seventh wedding anniversary, she didn't sing. She decided to add the singing scene to add dramatic touch after hearing Emma's voice which made her think that it would "break viewers' hearts."

