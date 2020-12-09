 
 

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!

Host Carson Daly reveals that only the top vote-getter from each team automatically advances to the finale while the rest have to compete once again for the instant save.

  Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" aired a new episode on Tuesday, December 8. In the new episode, host Carson Daly revealed that only the top vote-getter from each team automatically advanced to the finale while the rest competed once again for the instant save.

Team Kelly Clarkson's Desz was announced as the first artist to go straight into the finale. Meanwhil, Cami Clune was set to compete for the instant save. Later, Bailey Rae, John Holiday and Tamara Jade were brought to the stage to find out their results.

Carson named John as the one who got the most votes. Meanwhile, Bailey and Tamara were up for the instant save. Next up were Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger from Team Blake Shelton. Jim was announced to be among the finalists. Ian, however, had to return to the stage for instant save later.

Prior to the results announcement for Team Gwen Stefani's Carter Rubin and Ben Allen, John Legend hit the stage to sing his single "Wild" from his Grammy-nominated album "Bigger Love". After the stunning performance, Carter was announced to be the artist with the most votes, meaning that Ben would perform again for the instant save.

It was time for the instant save, which was kicked off with a performance by Ben. He attempted to win the instant save by singing "Pray for You" and Gwen dubbed his performance beautiful. Following it up was Cami, who performed "When the Party's Over". As for Bailey, she sang "Your Cheatin' Heart" that earned her praise from John, who thought her rendition was fun.

Singing "Feeling Good" was Tamara. John raved about how "engrossing" and "engaging" her performance was, adding that "her light shines through everything." Rounding out the instant save performance was Ian, who sang "Anymore". Blake believed that he's "once-in-a-lifetime voice."

Only one of the five performers could be in next week's finals and that was Ian! He will join Carter, Desz, Jim and John in the finale of "The Voice" season 19.

