 
 

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks
Columbia Pictures
Movie

Besides past Peter Parkers, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy are also expected to return in the Tom Holland-starring pic.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - At this point, it's not so secret that some familiar faces from past "Spider-Man" franchises would make appearance in the upcoming "Spider-Man 3". While nothing has been confirmed, it's now reported that Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst have sealed the deal to return for the Marve/Sony pic.

Garfield portrayed Peter Parker a.k.a. the web-crawler in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its 2014 sequel. As for Dunst, she played Peter's love interest Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s "Spider-Man" trilogy. Both actors are reportedly set to reprise their respective role.

According to Collider, while Maguire has also been rumored to be part of the supposedly multiverse storyline, the actor is still in talks to return as her own version of Peter Parker. Meanwhile, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are allegedly said to have sealed the deal to return as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively.

  See also...

The site additionally reports that the movie may add Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films, if her pregnancy allows.

"Spider-Man 3" is said to feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, which would allow the multiverse storyline. He reportedly would fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

According to FandomWire, the upcoming movie would feature "all three Spider-Men tackling many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones." Besides Electro and Doctor Octopus, the "villains from the past" reportedly also include Venom (Tom Hardy), Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Green Goblin. We Got This Covered additionally reported that Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion would be added to the mix.

Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon are tapped to return for the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel, which is set for December 17, 2021 release. Jon Watts is back as the helmer.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!

Megan Thee Stallion Dubs Touching Letter From Congresswoman 'One of Highlights' of Her Year
Related Posts
Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus Rumored to Return for 'Spider-Man 3'

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus Rumored to Return for 'Spider-Man 3'

First 'Spider-Man 3' Set Photo Is Realistic Take on COVID-Stricken World

First 'Spider-Man 3' Set Photo Is Realistic Take on COVID-Stricken World

Most Read
Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role
Movie

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros.' 'Messy' HBO Max Plans

Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros.' 'Messy' HBO Max Plans

Chadwick Boseman Sobbed Filming 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' His GF Had to Pick Him Up

Chadwick Boseman Sobbed Filming 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' His GF Had to Pick Him Up

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

Matthew Vaughn Keen to Turn 'Kingsman' Into New James Bond Franchise With Seven More Movies

Matthew Vaughn Keen to Turn 'Kingsman' Into New James Bond Franchise With Seven More Movies