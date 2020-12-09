 
 

Katherine Heigl Cannot Wait to Play First-Ever Woman to Run for President in 'Woodhull'

Katherine Heigl Cannot Wait to Play First-Ever Woman to Run for President in 'Woodhull'
WENN/Patricia Schlein
TV

Tapped to star as trailblazer Victoria Woodhull, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' star gushes that she has 'been enthralled and deeply invested in bringing her life story to the screen.'

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl has signed on to play Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for U.S. president, in a new series.

Heigl will lead the cast of "Woodhull" and executive produce. The project will be based on multiple biographies, according to Deadline.

The then-34 year old became the first woman to run for president as the leader of the Equal Rights Party in 1872. Her running mate was abolitionist leader Frederick Douglas.

The feminist icon was the first woman to address the U.S. Congress and, alongside her sister, became the first woman to operate a brokerage firm on Wall Street. The sisters also founded a newspaper.

  See also...

Woodhull was accused of blackmail and prostitution, arrested and charged on the eve of the presidential election.

The drama and subsequent acquittal prompted U.S. leaders to pass the 1873 Comstock Laws.

"The moment I discovered the almost too-big-to-be-true story of Victoria I have been enthralled and deeply invested in bringing her life story to the screen," Heigl said. "Victoria's outrageous courage, determination, intelligence and hutzpah would be remarkable in our modern times but was downright revolutionary in hers."

"Her name and her story has not been celebrated nearly enough for the trails she blazed and the paths she forged for all the women who came after her. I cannot wait to tell the story of this woman who would not be stopped in a time that forbade her to even start."

You can share this post!

Ann Marrie Screaming Hysterically in Audio of 911 Call After Friend's Shooting

Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way
Related Posts
Katherine Heigl Spills on Daughter's Confident Reaction to Racial Unrest Discussion

Katherine Heigl Spills on Daughter's Confident Reaction to Racial Unrest Discussion

Katherine Heigl's Husband Fires Back at Isaiah Washington for Reigniting Long-Running Feud

Katherine Heigl's Husband Fires Back at Isaiah Washington for Reigniting Long-Running Feud

Katherine Heigl on George Floyd's Death: How Will I Explain the Unexplainable to My Daughter?

Katherine Heigl on George Floyd's Death: How Will I Explain the Unexplainable to My Daughter?

Celebrity Moms Who Get Real About Post-Baby Bodies

Celebrity Moms Who Get Real About Post-Baby Bodies

Most Read
'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote
TV

'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

'Bachelorette' Recap: A Contestant Shocks Tayshia Adams With Bold Move After Elimination

'Bachelorette' Recap: A Contestant Shocks Tayshia Adams With Bold Move After Elimination

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!