Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way
Having been an advocate for body positivity for years, the 'Stronger' hitmaker explains to Serena Williams why she feels it is important for her to speak up against her bullies.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is sick of standing up to bodyshamers, but doesn't want to let the bullies win.

The "Stronger" hitmaker has been an advocate for body positivity for years and is well known for shutting down trolls on social media, as well as other media personalities who have made rude comments about her curvy figure.

When British columnist Katie Hopkins called her "fat" and a "chunky money" in 2015, Kelly was quick to respond, and won heaps of praise from other celebrities, including tennis superstar Serena Williams, who reminded her pal about the awful comments on her U.S. daytime talk show.

"I think one time you went off on somebody and I loved you for it...," Serena said, as the singer recalled the insults.

"Is that the British chick? I was like, 'Well, I don't have time for you over the pond, I've got enough people hating on me over here (in the U.S.),' " Kelly responded. "I was like, 'What...? Go and have some tea and get off of me.' "

  See also...

She's still having to take on the trolls, and always will, because what fuels her is speaking up for those who don't have the platform she has as a celebrity.

"I've always had to be staying strong for myself with my body image in the public eye (sic), but what makes me mad about it is obviously, it's rude, no one likes to hear it," Clarkson said, "but other women and other little girls are looking, and they're bigger than me and they're thinking, 'Well if they think she's (Kelly) this way, what does the world think of me?' "

"The domino effect of that is so detrimental to people's psyche, especially with young woman on social media. It's so hard. That's what makes me mad and makes me keep talking about it. I try to do it in a comedic way and keep it light."

And she admitted Serena wasn't the only fan of her response to the cheeky U.K. writer.

"My mum loved it. I can't hide class, can I!" Clarkson joked.

