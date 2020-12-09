Ann Marrie Screaming Hysterically in Audio of 911 Call After Friend's Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Secret' singer is heard screaming and pleading for help to the operator after her male friend, 24-year-old Jonathan Wright, was shot in the head in an Atlanta hotel.

AceShowbiz - An audio of Ann Marrie's frantic 911 call has been released following the shooting of her male friend. The singer was arrested after24-year-old Jonathan Wright was shot in the head in an Atlanta hotel earlier this month.

In the newly-released audio, the R&B artist could be heard crying and screaming hysterically as she pleaded for help to the operator, who tried to calm her down. "Please somebody help me, help me please!" she said in the audio.

During the call, Ann Marie repeatedly said, "I love you," to her male friend and told the operators that it was an "accident." She was clearly overwhelmed with emotions, making it hard for the operator to collect information about her location and the incident.

"Oh my god!" the 25-year-old cried in the audio. When asked what happened to her friend, she told the dispatcher that she just got out of the shower and grabbed for a towel, implying that it led to her friend getting accidentally shot.

Police responded to a call about shots fired at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road on Tuesday, December 1. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer found Jonathan lying on the floor with a bullet entry wound in his forehead with an exit wound in his left temple. The man was "conscious and breathing," and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ann Marie was emotional and continued asking officers if the victim was okay or dead. She told the officer that "a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim."

The "Secret" singer told the police that she and Jonathan grew up together and they were from Chicago visiting Atlanta. It's believed that she and Jonathan are involved romantically.

Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was later booked at the Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.