Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admits in one of the clips she shares on Instagram Story that she lost her train of thought because of 2-year-old True's interruption.

Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's daughter certainly knew how to steal attention. When the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was attempting to record promo videos for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website, True Thompson continually crashed in with her cutest greetings and questions.

The mother of one shared her 2-year-old daughter's adorable interruptions through a series of Instagram Story videos that she posted on Monday, December 7. In one clip, the toddler could be heard in the background as the 36-year-old said to the camera, "I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney."

"I know how hard it is to start any business, let alone an e-com business in the times of this pandemic and in this crazy world, but Kourt, I'm so proud of you," she continued. "Kourtney just launched an online store shop.poosh.com, we combined all of her fabulous things that she loves and reads about, go and check it out."

After Khloe showed a catalogue from her sister's online store, True shouted from behind the camera, "Me!" The Good American jeans founder was quick to invite her little girl in, "You want to say hi? Say hi!" The toddler then shyly made her entrance in a white dress before greeted, "Hi!"

Khloe Kardashian got interrupted by True Thompson while making promo videos for Poosh.

Khloe then made another attempt at recording the video in another room. However, it did not take long for True to come in again. This time, she shouted, "Mom!" It prompted the reality star to ask in return, "Yes, can I help you? You brought me eggs? Thank you, Goose." She then reminded her baby girl who was busy talking about eggs, "True, I'm filming something for Auntie Kourt!"

In the caption of the video, the daughter of Kris Jenner wrote, "I tried filming this too many times. True wouldn't let me liiiive." She further quipped in the following clip, "I lost my train of thought. I failed."

Khloe Kardashian admitted losing 'train of thought' after True Thompsosn repeteadly intterupted her.

The funny posts came after Khloe confirmed on Twitter that the Kardashian-Jenner family will not have an annual Christmas party this year. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she noted in response to a fan's question.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," the younger sister of Kim Kardashian added. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."