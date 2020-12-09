 
 

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admits in one of the clips she shares on Instagram Story that she lost her train of thought because of 2-year-old True's interruption.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's daughter certainly knew how to steal attention. When the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was attempting to record promo videos for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website, True Thompson continually crashed in with her cutest greetings and questions.

The mother of one shared her 2-year-old daughter's adorable interruptions through a series of Instagram Story videos that she posted on Monday, December 7. In one clip, the toddler could be heard in the background as the 36-year-old said to the camera, "I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney."

"I know how hard it is to start any business, let alone an e-com business in the times of this pandemic and in this crazy world, but Kourt, I'm so proud of you," she continued. "Kourtney just launched an online store shop.poosh.com, we combined all of her fabulous things that she loves and reads about, go and check it out."

After Khloe showed a catalogue from her sister's online store, True shouted from behind the camera, "Me!" The Good American jeans founder was quick to invite her little girl in, "You want to say hi? Say hi!" The toddler then shyly made her entrance in a white dress before greeted, "Hi!"

Khloe Kardashian's IG Story

Khloe Kardashian got interrupted by True Thompson while making promo videos for Poosh.

  See also...

Khloe then made another attempt at recording the video in another room. However, it did not take long for True to come in again. This time, she shouted, "Mom!" It prompted the reality star to ask in return, "Yes, can I help you? You brought me eggs? Thank you, Goose." She then reminded her baby girl who was busy talking about eggs, "True, I'm filming something for Auntie Kourt!"

In the caption of the video, the daughter of Kris Jenner wrote, "I tried filming this too many times. True wouldn't let me liiiive." She further quipped in the following clip, "I lost my train of thought. I failed."

Khloe Kardashian's IG Story

Khloe Kardashian admitted losing 'train of thought' after True Thompsosn repeteadly intterupted her.

The funny posts came after Khloe confirmed on Twitter that the Kardashian-Jenner family will not have an annual Christmas party this year. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she noted in response to a fan's question.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," the younger sister of Kim Kardashian added. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

You can share this post!

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer