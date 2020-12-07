 
 

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Shade New 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Fashion Sense

Drew, meanwhile, names fellow 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' newbie LaToya Ali, who joins season 13 alongside her, as the worst dressed, noting that 'she might need a little help.'

AceShowbiz - New season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has yet to begin but it seems like it's never too early for a little bit of shade. During a "Housewives Confessions" game with Us Weekly, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey agreed that newcomer Drew Sidora has the most terrible fashion sense among them.

"I would give [best dressed] to Marlo [Hampton]," Kandi said to the site. As for the worst dressed, the Xscape singer revealed, "I guess I would give Drew the 'needing to up her game' a little bit."

Cynthia echoed the sentiment, saying, "A lot of women have come a long way" over the years. She also added that each of the cast members has "very different styles and tastes." Despite that, she agreed with Kandi about Drew. She dished, "As much as I love my girl Drew, I think she's still figuring out her style and swagger over here. I'm rooting for my girl … but she is a work in progress."

Cynthia then named Kenya Moore as the one who dressed the best, explaining, "We have kind of similar style. She's more of a girly-girl than I am, but I do like her suit game. She has a certain chicness that I definitely feel like we share in common."

Drew, meanwhile, revealed that she often went to Marlo for fashion tips. "She is, like, everything in that whole fashion [world]. I started asking her like, ‘Am I good?' 'Cause if she says, it's good, I know I’m good," she said. "I would say Marlo, hands down. She got the fashion thing on lock." As for the worst dressed, Drew named fellow "RHOA" newbie LaToya Ali. "She might need a little help," Drew claimed.

When asked about how the other Housewives reacted to her joining the cast member, Drew replied, "All the ladies we're really welcoming. At the beginning I was shocked 'cause I was nervous."

"Marlo and I hit it off extremely well. She was just very genuine. We had a lot of connections, obviously, Porsha [Williams], she's my neighbor. Our kids play, so that was good. 'Cause I'm like, you know, we’re new in town. So, my daughter got a friend right off the bat. That was awesome," she added.

Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is set to premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo.

