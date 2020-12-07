Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Music

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny makes history with his new album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo". The set arrives atop Billboard 200 chart, marking the first all-Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart. Bad Bunny's new studio effort earns 116,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, SEA units comprise 103,000. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 12,000 and the rest are in TEA units. Prior to this, the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album was hold by his other album "YHLQMDLG". The album bowed at No. 2 on the chart dated March 14 with 179,000 units earned.

Back to this week's Billboard 200 chart, No. 2 is occupied by Miley Cyrus' "Plastic Hearts" as it launches with 60,000 equivalent album units. "Plastic Hearts" serves as the former Disney star's highest charting effort since "Bangerz" that bowed at No. 1 back in 2013. Later at No. 3 is former leader BTS (Bangtan Boys)'s "Be" that earns 55,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's "Positions" falls from No. 3 to No. 4 after earning 53,000 equivalent album units. Also descending this week is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" which dips one spot to No. 5 with a little over 48,000 equivalent album units.

As for No. 6, it is taken by Michael Buble's 2011 album "Christmas" which soars back to the top 10 from No. 13 with 48,000 equivalent album units. The album always returns to the Top 10 in every Christmas season ever since its release. Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News" follows at No. 7, dropping 5 rungs with 47,000 equivalent album units in its second week on the chart.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Taylor Swift's "Folklore", Carrie Underwood's "My Gift" and Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die". "Folklore" ascends from No. 6 to No. 8 with 45,000 equivalent album units. "My Gift" also raises one spot to No. 9 with 44,000 units. Falling from No. 9 to No. 10 is "Legends Never Die" that earns 36,000 equivalent album units.

