JoJo Siwa Loses Her Cool at Former 'Dance Moms' Co-Star Christi Lukasiak

Responding to Christi's comment about Abby Lee Miller's former assistant coach Gianna Martello, JoJo reminds the mother of Chloe Lukasiak that she herself made a very rude comment to her.

Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa is obviously pissed at Christi Lukasiak. Upon learning that her former "Dance Moms" co-star made a not-so-nice comment about Abby Lee Miller's former assistant coach Gianna Martello, the YouTube sensation lost her cool as she publicly called out the older woman.

Through an Instagram post on Friday, December 4, the 17-year-old took a jab at the mother of Chloe Lukasiak. "I never like to comment on things or get involved in things that don't involve me, but this, I just have to say. This just came up on my 'For You' page and that is absolutely the most disgusting and ignorant thing that I have heard anybody say," she made it clear in the clip.

"First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world and second of all, she worked so hard every single week for so many people, including Chloe. She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show. She was in charge of choreographing every single number," she defended Gianna. "Now, yes, of course everyone has their moments and everyone isn't nice 24/7, including you, Christi, but the thing is that you don't need to say that somebody is not a nice person."

Jojo went on to remind Christi that she herself made a very rude comment to her. "I'm sure you're a very nice person even though the experience that I've had with you, you were not nice to me. You actually made a very rude comment to me, but it may have just been a moment," she pointed out. "You don't need to say that people are not nice people. I would never say that you're not a nice person just because our moment you were rude to me. It's just not what you do."

In the beginning of her Instagram post, Jojo included a clip of Christi's recent Q&A via a Zoom call. When asked whether she still keeps in touch with Gianna, Christi answered, "No, Gianna's not nice." In the caption of the post, Jojo added an additional reminder, "It's easy, if you don't have anything nice to say, JUST. DON'T. SAY IT."