Carrie Underwood Exposes What Son Wrote in Younger Brother's Christmas List
During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the 'American Idol' alum also spills on 5-year-old Isaiah doing his best in the recording studio for their 'Little Drummer Boy' duet.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood could not help but be tickled by her eldest child's thoughtful act as an older brother ahead of Christmas. When making an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "American Idol" alum spilled on what 5-year-old Isaiah wrote in the Christmas list for his younger sibling Jacob.

"It sounded super sweet when he was doing it," the 37-year-old mother of two first confessed to host Jimmy Fallon in the Thursday, December 3 episode of his show. She then revealed, "For himself, it was mostly like Spider-Man toys or Spider-Man related things. And then on Jake's he wrote, 'random boy toys.' Like, the words 'random baby toys.' "

During the chat, Carrie also talked about recording with Isaiah for their "Little Drummer Boy" duet. On how her boy prepared himself on the recording day, she recalled, "I walked out to get ready to go to the studio and I looked at him, and I was like, 'Look at you! Look at you all, you know, wearing a button-up.' He dressed himself. Jeans, which he does not like wearing jeans at all. And he was like, 'Well, I'm gonna go sing for Jesus, so I need to look nice.' "

Asked how he was doing in the recording booth, the singer gushed, "He just did such a good job. He was throwing his hands up in the air and just putting his little heart into it." She added, "He's not doing anything to, like, you know, try to get followers or to try to sell anything. Anything like that. When he sings, he's just singing from his little heart."

A few days before her interview with Jimmy aired, Carrie took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of her and Isaiah during a recording for her Christmas TV special. "So happy we captured the sweetest voice in this special moment in time," the wife of Mike Fisher penned in the Tuesday, December 1 post. "My own 'Little Drummer Boy' will be a part of the #MyGift Christmas Special beginning this Thursday on @hbomax!"

