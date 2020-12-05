 
 

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

The circumstances of the reckless driving are not known, though the 'Herstory' musician, whose legal name is Katorah Marrero, is said to be released hours later without bail.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Young M.A. had a run-in with police. The "Herstory" artist was reportedly arrested and charged with reckless driving in Atlanta on Friday, December 4. Brookhaven Police Department arrested the 28-year-old femcee early in the morning with the reports stating that the arrest took place at 3 A.M.

The circumstances of the reckless driving are not known, though Young M.A., whose legal name is Katorah Marrero, was said to be released hours later without bail. The rapper also made sure that everyone knew she's alive and well by posting a new picture on her Instagram account later on that day.

In the snap, Young M.A. was seen sitting on a couch while sipping on what looks like to be a cocktail. Seemingly laughing off the recent arrest, she gave her middle finger to the camera.

Young M.A. is the latest rapper who was involved in legal battle. Rapper Casanova was recently indicted for racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to the FBI, the Brooklyn rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, is one of the members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation street gang.

The "Get the Strap" rapper turned himself in on Wednesday. In a video shared by his homie Brash 2X, the 34-year-old said, "As you already know, I'm facing serious charges right now. But I'm innocent. That's one. Two, I've been fighting my whole life so I'll get through this. Just understand how they could get you jammed up -- you don't know nobody, you ain't got nothing to do with nothin', they can still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Just be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who you bring around. I'll see y'all soon, god willing."

Meanwhile, a new report suggested that the one who helped the feds identify the rapper was none other than his own girlfriend's friend. The speculations arose after a clip featuring a woman name-dropping the Brooklyn rapper during an interrogation surfaced.

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

Carrie Underwood Exposes What Son Wrote in Younger Brother's Christmas List
