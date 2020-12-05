Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model is over the moon to show off her newborn daughter in a breastfeeding picture after welcoming her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen.

Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Romee Strijd has welcomed her first child after struggling to conceive.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram on Friday (4Dec20) to announce the happy news she has become a mother after welcoming a baby girl with her longtime partner, model Laurens van Leeuwen.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn, she wrote, "Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms ... We are so in love with you!! (sic)"

Romee had previously shared the hope that her pregnancy might inspire other women suffering with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Polycystic ovary syndrome is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems, and it is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.

The model admitted she and Laurens had been trying to have a baby for two years and shared her story in the hope it would inspire others battling the syndrome.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY ... 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years," she wrote on Instagram when she announced her pregnancy in May. "I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress ... I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much (sic)."