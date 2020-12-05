 
 

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model is over the moon to show off her newborn daughter in a breastfeeding picture after welcoming her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Romee Strijd has welcomed her first child after struggling to conceive.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram on Friday (4Dec20) to announce the happy news she has become a mother after welcoming a baby girl with her longtime partner, model Laurens van Leeuwen.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn, she wrote, "Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms ... We are so in love with you!! (sic)"

  See also...

Romee had previously shared the hope that her pregnancy might inspire other women suffering with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Polycystic ovary syndrome is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems, and it is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.

The model admitted she and Laurens had been trying to have a baby for two years and shared her story in the hope it would inspire others battling the syndrome.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY ... 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years," she wrote on Instagram when she announced her pregnancy in May. "I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress ... I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much (sic)."

You can share this post!

Stella McCartney Receives Environment Honor at Fashion Awards 2020
Related Posts
Model Romee Strijd Opens Up About Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Model Romee Strijd Opens Up About Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Romee Strijd 'Happy' About Pregnancy Two Years After Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis

Romee Strijd 'Happy' About Pregnancy Two Years After Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Rapper Casanova Indicted for Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Among Others

Rapper Casanova Indicted for Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Among Others