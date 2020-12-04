 
 

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires
Taking to an Instagram account which is dedicated for her toddler son Legend White to share a picture of him, the 'Dream' singer alludes that her son looks Asian in the picture.

AceShowbiz - Queen Naija has landed in hot water after she raised people's eyebrows with her claims about her son Legend White, whom she shares with Clarence White. Taking to an Instagram account which is dedicated for the toddler on Wednesday, December 2 to share a new picture of him, the "Dream" singer alluded that her son looks Asian in the picture.

The adorable kid was seen standing in what seems to be his playroom. He looked sporty in a gray sweat shirt and matching pants. Adding colors to his fashion was a pair of his colorful shoes. The caption, which was written in Legend's point of view, read, "starting to wonder if my dad is Asian..."

It seemed like she received many hate comments over the post, prompting her to eventually turn off the comment. Prior to that, Queen fired back at the critics and defended herself for the claims. Writing on the comment section, she said, "My son isn't changing his caption, if he thinks he looks Asian then that his opinion. stop being upset about everything. He hasn't said anything wrong."

The response, however, further brought more criticism towards her as most people found it bizarre. " 'he hasn't said' now you know that baby didn't write that caption," one fan commented on the matter. One confused fan added, "I'm confused! Doesn't his mom make the captions? Why she talking to her self?" To that, another fan replied, "parents be crazy. I'm a mommy and just no."

Similarly, one user questioned, "Why is she pretending like he wrote that thoooo!! Y'all celebrities are weird!" Another fan opined, "Girl that baby did not type that," while someone else simply wrote, "This is weird."

Criticizing Queen, a naysayer said, "Every time she recovers from saying something stupid, she does it again. She's making it hard for me to continue liking her." The post even convinced a fan that Queen might need to check herself on doctor as the person wrote, "This ain't mental? I'm concerned."

Queen has yet to respond to the second backlash.

