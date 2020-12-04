 
 

Jennifer Lopez Cautions The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be An Intense Ride

Shortly after the Blinding Lights hitmaker is unveiled as Super Bowl LV's headliner, the 'Waiting For Tonight' singer looks back at her own experience performing at the show in 2020.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has warned The Weeknd performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is "intense".

The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker is set to headline the coveted spot midway through the Super Bowl LV game on February 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

And Jennifer, who co-headlined the Halftime slot with Shakira earlier this year, has offered up some words of advice to the Canadian star.

"Good luck, it was intense! It was intense for me and it was all worth it in the end. But the ride itself is intense," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"It's funny, I spoke to a friend of ours, (my manager) Benny Medina and I, who manages another big artist who did the Super Bowl at one time a few years back and was like, 'It was the most stressful time.' He was like, 'We almost quit on each other. It was the only time in 26 years that we quit on each other.' So it is an intense experience for the performer, I think, because it is a big stage and you want to do great and you are fighting certain elements creatively and it is just one of those things that I think is such a privilege and a blessing to be able to experience."

The "Waiting for Tonight" hitmaker admitted that while it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, she's glad her turn is done and dusted.

"But then you realise, 'Oh, this is why it's the Super Bowl, it's a big deal.' And I am just so glad that everybody at the end of the day enjoyed the performance and I loved what we did," she added. "And I am happy that it is not me this year and that it is The Weeknd."

