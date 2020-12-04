 
 

George Clooney Proud to Have Taught His Twins How to Freak Out Guests With Dirty Nappy Prank

George Clooney Proud to Have Taught His Twins How to Freak Out Guests With Dirty Nappy Prank
WENN/Euan Cherry
Celebrity

When talking about how his life changed after having children with wife Amal, the 'Midnight Sky' actor confesses that he schooled his three-year-olds to pretend they eat their own poo.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney taught his twins to pretend they 'eat' their own poo.

The 59-year-old actor-and-director revealed three-year-old Ella and Alexander - who he shares with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal - love to "freak out" their guests by smearing their nappies with chocolate spread and then sticking a finger in to eat it.

The actor, a famous on set prankster explained how he schooled his progeny on how to play successfully play pranks.

"They both have learned to play pranks, which is good fun. I did work with them on putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it," he shared. "Whenever a stranger is around, they'll come in holding it, like, 'Papa, it's a dirty nappy!' and I go, 'Okay, I'll take care of it,' and then they eat the Nutella out of the nappy."

"You can imagine the freak-outs we get.... Yeah, I taught them that."

  See also...

Meanwhile "The Midnight Sky" actor, has accepted that having kids means he can no longer do the things he enjoys at home without being interrupted anymore.

He told People magazine, "Yeah, the times I used to be able to sit back and read a book, that's done for a while."

"Like I was watching game six of the World Series, the winning game for the Dodgers, and my son had a dream that a dinosaur with fire was coming after him. It was just when Mookie Betts hit the home run, and I'm trying to comfort him. So things have changed a little bit."

Even before the coronavirus pandemic struck, George had been planning to spend more time at home with his children.

He said, "I haven't been working as much as I had before we had the kids, so I had every intention of focusing on them (anyway), putting them to bed at night and stuff, so we didn't need to be forced into that by a pandemic."

And the former "ER" star felt "lucky" because he didn't have to do any homeschooling with his kids.

He said, "I'm lucky because our kids are three, so I don't have to homeschool trigonometry. I can survive with just spending time with them."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Cautions The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be An Intense Ride

Tallulah Willis Explains How Demi Moore's Protectiveness Pushes Her to Be Vocally Transparent
Related Posts
George Clooney Believes America in Constant Process of Trying to Find More Perfect Union

George Clooney Believes America in Constant Process of Trying to Find More Perfect Union

George Clooney Shocks Fans After Admitting to Be Cutting His Hair With Flowbee for Years

George Clooney Shocks Fans After Admitting to Be Cutting His Hair With Flowbee for Years

George Clooney Reveals It Took Amal A Long Time to Say Yes to His Marriage Proposal

George Clooney Reveals It Took Amal A Long Time to Say Yes to His Marriage Proposal

George Clooney Unapologetic Amid Backlash for Criticizing Hungarian Government

George Clooney Unapologetic Amid Backlash for Criticizing Hungarian Government

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy