 
 

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong
WENN/Lexi Jones
Music

When listening back to his 2017 self-titled LP, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer admits he was playing it safe in certain songs, but adds that he likes to make music from the ears of a fan.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles was "scared to get it wrong" with his debut solo album.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer still loves his 2017 self-titled LP but if he listens back to it now, he can hear where he "played it safe" in certain songs because he didn't want to push himself too far out of his comfort zone.

"I love that album so much because it represents such a time in my life, but when I listen to it - sonically and lyrically, especially - I can hear places where I was playing it safe," he told Variety. "I was scared to get it wrong."

When he's making music, the 26-year-old star tries to listen to his songs with the ears of a fan.

"People within (the industry) feel like they operate on a higher level of listening, and I like to make music from the point of being a fan of music. Fans are the best A&R," he said, adding that writing "for the right reasons" is far more important to him than commercial success.

  See also...

"There's no part that feels, eh, icky - like it was made in the lab," he insisted.

And the "Golden" hitmaker doesn't listen too much to speculation about awards, though he acknowledged receiving them is "nice."

"It's always nice to know that people like what you're doing, but ultimately - and especially working in a subjective field - I don't put too much weight on that stuff," he explained. "I think it's important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it. It's about the work that you do when you're not expecting any applause."

The former One Direction singer learned a lot about writing songs thanks to the co-writers used by the group, including Ryan Tedder, Savan Kotecha and Teddy Geiger.

"I learned so much. When we were in the band, I used to try and write with as many different people as I could. I wanted to practice - and I wrote a lot of bad s**t," he concluded.

You can share this post!

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Jennifer Lopez Cautions The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be An Intense Ride
Related Posts
Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race

Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race

Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

Harry Styles Gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Support for Wearing a Dress Amid Backlash

Harry Styles Gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Support for Wearing a Dress Amid Backlash

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Most Read
Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music
Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong