'Pocahontas' Actress Faces Disorderly Conduct Charge After Second Arrest in Three Days

WENN Celebrity

Days before she was accused of harassing front desk staff at a local hotel, Irene Bedard was taken into police custody for allegedly kicking her ex-husband and yelling at their 17-year-old son.

Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - The actress who brought Disney's "Pocahontas" to life on the big screen is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after her second arrest in three days.

Irene Bedard was initially taken into custody by Ohio police on 27 November, when they responded to a report of possible domestic violence at her ex-husband's Beavercreek home.

The actress was reportedly found intoxicated, with a belt in her hand, and was accused of kicking her ex and yelling at their 17-year-old son.

She was eventually hauled away by officers and booked for domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest, although her son declined to press charges, reports TMZ. According to police, the 53-year-old who is Native American said, Look, they sent the white man to come get me!"

Bedard found herself in trouble with the law again on Monday, when she was accused of harassing front desk staff at a local hotel.

She was again placed in handcuffs and arrested for disorderly conduct. It was said that some law enforcement members were required to get the actress to jail. According to reports, she was subsequently released without bail.

Bedard, who voiced Pocahontas in the 1995 animated classic, was married to singer Denny Wilson from 1993 to 2012. They share a son named Quinn.

Back in 2010, her niece claimed that the actress' ex-husband Denny Wilson was abusive to her throughout their marriage. "Her abusive husband kept her under financial control, taking her earnings, and forbidding her to work in her career field, unless he specifically approved the project” her niece wrote in a letter. "This had a detrimental effect on an otherwise promising career."