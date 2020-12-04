 
 

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing
Rumor has it that the Minnesota Timberwolves player even confronted Montana Yao's side guy, Su'a Cravens, over their alleged affair before Malik was spotted holding hands with Larsa.

AceShowbiz - There's always two sides to a story and if this latest report is to be trusted, then Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen may not be the only bad guys in his wrecked marriage to Montana Yao. Words on the street are the Instagram model had earlier cheated on the NBA star before he was spotted hanging out with Larsa.

According to entertainment news blog Fee the goat which goes with account handler @Feewiththetea on Twitter, Montana also had an affair with an NFL star, who was later revealed to be Su'a Cravens. The Minnesota Timberwolves player reportedly even confronted the former football strong safety and had a fight with him over their alleged affair.

Montana previously claimed she was blindsided after photos of Malik and Larsa holding hands during a date in Miami surfaced online on Tuesday, December 1. "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. She added in another post, "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another... Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Meanwhile, Larsa has seemingly addressed the dating drama with her cryptic post on Wednesday. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, without mentioning which reports she was referring to.

It's additionally reported that Larsa was aware Malik is still married to Montana, but she believes she wasn't doing anything wrong by going out with the 24-year-old athlete. A source told E! News that the basketball star "played it off that him and Montana were 'having issues and ending their marriage.' " The so-called insider went on defending the mother of 4, "She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him."

Confirming E!'s report, Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Malik and Montana "have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce."

