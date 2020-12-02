 
 

Kelly Clarkson on Walking Away From Unhappy Marriage: 'I Don't Want This for Everyone'

Speaking with Glennon Doyle about the fallout of marriage dissolution, the 'Breakaway' singer agrees with the 'Untamed' author that the kids are the hardest part of getting through a public divorce.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has opened up more about her "horrible" divorce from music manager husband Brandon Blackstock. Five months after she walked away from her "unhappy marriage", the "Breakaway" songstress stated that she did not want other people go through what she went through.

The 39-year-old talked about what it has been like going through a public divorce in the Tuesday, December 1 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". During a discussion with "Untamed" author Glennon Doyle and singer Alicia Keys, she shared, "It's horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids."

"I think, as women especially, we're trained to take it all on and deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about," the "American Idol" alum continued. She then credited Glennon for giving her perspective. "I'm like, 'This isn't happiness, for both of us. I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children,' " she first noted the line from Glennon's book.

"Reading that line so hit home for me, and not selfishly, but for the family. It's like, 'I don't want this for anyone in this scenario right now.' It was such a powerful piece of knowledge," she went on pointing out why the line affected her. She then added, "Thank you so much."

The discussion came after "The Voice" coach, who filed for a divorce from Brandon in June, gained primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. The kids will live with the singer in Los Angeles. They can still meet their dad on alternating weekends, and visit him in Montana only on the third weekend of the month.

Kelly's estranged husband, however, was reported to request $436,000 a month in spousal and child support from her. "Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees," a source told PEOPLE. "Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 (£221,000) in spousal support and $135,000 (£99,000) in child support per month."

