 
 

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

Netflix
TV

In related news, fellow 'The Umbrella Academy' cast member Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves on the Netflix series, shows support to Elliot after he came out as transgender.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - In the wake of Elliot Page's (previously was known as Ellen Page) coming out as transgender, people might have been wondering how it will affect his character on Netflix's series "The Umbrella Academy". However, fans apparently don't have to worry as nothing change much despite his new identity.

According to Variety, the actor will continue playing the role of Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman who has supower involving sound. An insider also claims to the site that the series doesn't plan on changing the character's gender.

One thing that Netflix is planning to change is Elliot's credited name. While it has already been updated on "The Umbrella Academy" IMDB page, the streaming giant is reportedly in "the process of updating Elliot's name in the metadata across all titles he is involved with that are available to watch on the streaming service." An insider said that the alteration may start to be reflected throughout Tuesday, December 1.

In related news, fellow "The Umbrella Academy" cast member Justin H. Min showed support to Elliot after he came out as transgender. "welcome to the fam, elliot," Justin, who plays Vanya's dead brother Ben Hargreeves, wrote on Twitter. United Talent Agency also supported the "Juno" actor, writing, "UTA is proud of our friend and client, Elliot Page. We stand by you and with you."

Similarly, GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) said, "@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted."

Elliot Page received outpouring support after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page received outpouring support after coming out as transgender.

Elliot announced his new identity on social media on Tuesday. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he explained. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self... I ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of the violence," he went on saying.

