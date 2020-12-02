 
 

Drake Selling $80 Candle That Smells Like Him

Drake Selling $80 Candle That Smells Like Him
The 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker teams up with fragrance house Givaudan to come up with a candle line, Better World Fragrance House, which has launched five variants of candle.

  Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Drake is further capitalizing on his fame with his latest venture. The Canadian artist is joining the list of celebrities who are getting into scented candle business by launching his own candle line, Better World Fragrance House.

Much to his fans' delight, one of the candle variants smells like him. Carby Musk, which is tagged at $80, is described as "introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self." It "features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet," and "actually smells like Drake" or "the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH."

The candles, including Good Thoughts, Sweeter Things, Williamsburg Sleepover and Muskoka, are all sold out on Revolve's website. Except for the Carby Musk variant, the other four variants are priced at $48.

Drake teamed up with fragrance house Givaudan for BWFH. During a September episode of "Revolve U", perfumer and fragrance expert Michael Carby of the Swiss fragrance house shared that he and his team had recently met with the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum in Toronto. The two hit it off during a chat about the similarities between writing songs and creating fragrances.

Drake first dropped a hint about the candle line in June, posting on his Instagram Stories a cryptic photo of four giant blue candles on what appeared to be his dining room table. "@betterworldfragrancehouse Available soon cc:@ovoniko," he wrote over it.

Drake's Instagram Story

Drake dropped a hint about his candle line.

Revolt teased the launch of the candle line in October, writing on Instagram, "in anticipation of @betterworldfragrancehouse launching this holiday season, we partnered with the @champagnepapi's fragrance house to give a limited sneak peek of these 5 ultra-luxe candles @champagnepapi suggests playing the album that inspired this entire project the first time you light one: Midnite - Live In Eugen."

Drake has been sending the candles to his celebrity friends, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Fred Van Fleet and Kyle Lowry, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry as well as Kehlani.

