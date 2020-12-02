Jason Blum Has 'Coronamania' at Home After Testing Positive for Covid-19

WENN Celebrity

The 51-year-old horror movie producer announces on social media he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and has to enter quarantine as he experiences 'mild symptoms.'

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Producer Jason Blum has tested positive for Covid-19.

The "Paranormal Activity" producer, who runs Blumhouse Productions, took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted the virus, but has "mild symptoms so far."

"Tested positive. It's Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya'll posted. (sic)" he wrote on Monday (30Nov20).

The 51-year-old filmmaker has still been able to continue working on his projects with the Blumhouse team via Zoom while he self-isolates.

He later added, "Update from Camp Covid is pretty good this AM. Feeling tired but overall not bad. No temp. Was very happy to see team @blumhouse on zoom this am and get all your great well wishes!"

And poking fun at Donald Trump, he quipped, "I am trying to dominate the disease but for some reason it's not working."

Jason is a prolific horror producer and has worked on successful movies such as the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, "Us", and "The Invisible Man".

As well as "Halloween Kills", Jason also has "The Forever Purge" slated for release in 2021.

Jason Blum has been entrusted to head Universal Monster movie projects after scoring a hit with "The Invisible Man".

Universal originally wanted to launch a Monsterverse with interconnected horror films featuring Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll, Dracula, and The Mummy, but the studio seemed to have cold feet.

Asked if he planned to revive that universe, Blum said, "We have no plans to do that. The way Universal is handling them is they’re just kind of looking at each one individually as one-offs. But I personally love them and we had a great experience on The Invisible Man, and I'd love to do more for sure."