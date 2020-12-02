 
 

Jason Blum Has 'Coronamania' at Home After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Jason Blum Has 'Coronamania' at Home After Testing Positive for Covid-19
WENN
Celebrity

The 51-year-old horror movie producer announces on social media he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and has to enter quarantine as he experiences 'mild symptoms.'

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Producer Jason Blum has tested positive for Covid-19.

The "Paranormal Activity" producer, who runs Blumhouse Productions, took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted the virus, but has "mild symptoms so far."

"Tested positive. It's Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya'll posted. (sic)" he wrote on Monday (30Nov20).

The 51-year-old filmmaker has still been able to continue working on his projects with the Blumhouse team via Zoom while he self-isolates.

He later added, "Update from Camp Covid is pretty good this AM. Feeling tired but overall not bad. No temp. Was very happy to see team @blumhouse on zoom this am and get all your great well wishes!"

  See also...

And poking fun at Donald Trump, he quipped, "I am trying to dominate the disease but for some reason it's not working."

Jason is a prolific horror producer and has worked on successful movies such as the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, "Us", and "The Invisible Man".

As well as "Halloween Kills", Jason also has "The Forever Purge" slated for release in 2021.

Jason Blum has been entrusted to head Universal Monster movie projects after scoring a hit with "The Invisible Man".

Universal originally wanted to launch a Monsterverse with interconnected horror films featuring Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll, Dracula, and The Mummy, but the studio seemed to have cold feet.

Asked if he planned to revive that universe, Blum said, "We have no plans to do that. The way Universal is handling them is they’re just kind of looking at each one individually as one-offs. But I personally love them and we had a great experience on The Invisible Man, and I'd love to do more for sure."

You can share this post!

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Emeli Sande and Boyfriend Break Up, Only Months After Confirming Their Relationship
Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death