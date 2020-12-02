 
 

Emeli Sande and Boyfriend Break Up, Only Months After Confirming Their Relationship

The 'Read All About It' singer is reportedly single again after she ended her romance with rapper Jonathan Kabamba, only months after confirming their relationship.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emeli Sande and boyfriend Jonathan Kabamba have reportedly split.

The "Read All About It" singer only went public with her romance with the rapper - who performs under the name Rychus Ryter - in July (20) but they are said to have quietly gone their separate ways and deleted their Instagram posts about one another.

"Emeli and Jonathan have split up in the past few weeks as they couldn't make their relationship work," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "There's no hard feelings but obviously, in such a difficult year, it has been hard to keep the spark alive. She has thrown herself into work and has been trying to make loads of music in the last few months."

"There's no doubt she's been channelling her emotions into the songs she has been writing."

The 33-year-old star revealed her relationship with Jonathan on Instagram in July, several months after they got together.

"My Love, my King. Thank you for all the light, strength and joy you have brought into my life. I feel capable of anything with you by my side," she wrote at the time.

Emeli previously admitted she "doubted" whether she should continue as a musician while battling anxiety and depression after she split from husband Adam Gouraguine in 2013.

She said back then, "I doubted whether I wanted to continue being a musician. I questioned whether people wanted to hear me, because people were saying I was on TV too much. People said I was overexposed, and then I thought, 'Maybe I don't have a place in this music industry, and if people don't want to hear it, what shall I do?' I was going through my separation, and really trying to get my head around the industry and where I sat in it."

