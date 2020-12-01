 
 

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Social media users can't help comparing the new slippers from Kanye's clothing line to 'jail slippers' and 'honey comb' after his wife Kim Kardashian gives a sneak peek at the footwear design on Instagram.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian continues to play her role as a supportive wife. The reality TV star has helped promote an upcoming new product from her husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand by giving a sneak peek at the new Yeezy slides.

On Monday, November 30, the mother of four shared on her Instagram Stories a video of her modeling the brand new footwear. The said slides, which are also available in slightly different design for kids, appear to be made of rubber and come in a selection of signature Yeezy colorways.

But the SKIMS founder's star power did little to convince people to buy the slippers as many were not impressed by the design. Comparing them to jail slippers and "Crocs without holes" among many other things, they ridiculed the slides on social media.

"Look like honey comb cereal but go awf..," one person commented on the Yeezy slides' design. Another shared the same opinion, "These look like some damn honey combs." A third person said the slippers gave "funnel cake vibes." A fourth user cheekily wrote, "She wearing a Waffle aint it."

Another declared, "NO disrespectfully," while a critic blasted the 40-year-old model, "Girl go to hell wit them laundry baskets on your feet." An unimpressed Twitter user posted, "Kanye selling prison shoes and calling them yeezy slides. Child please," while someone else tried to notify Kim, "Someone let kimmy know these aren’t yeezy slides, these are mf C R O C S."

However, despite the negative reviews, some others think that people would still buy the Yeezy slides. "I bet y'all buy this foolery," one of them predicted. Another similarly commented, "I would ask 'who's buying these' but..... y'all are."

Kanye West launched Yeezy, his clothing collaboration with Adidas, in 2015. The new season of the collection is expected to debut in 2021 with previews of the latest Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneakers being unveiled earlier this month.

