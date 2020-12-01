Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Instagram Celebrity

The body of the 26-year-old social media star shows no signs of injuries when it's found on Red Haw Lane, a day after she was last seen leaving her home.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey has been found dead on the side of a west Houston road, one day after she was last heard by her friends and a family member. Her body was found naked on Saturday morning, November 28 off I-10 near North Eldridge Parkway in West Houston.

Local news station KHOU11 reports that a city worker made the discovery at 1000 Red Haw Lane around 8:30 A.M. There were no signs of injuries and police are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Alexis lived in northwest Houston with her husband Tom Sharkey. Her mother Stacey Robinault told local media that her daughter left the apartment, which she purchased with her husband in July, on Friday night after an argument.

Stacey said her husband told her that Alexis was missing on Saturday. "He said she took off," Stacy said. She recalled, "Everyone was in a panic. Her friends. It made our panic worse."

In her desperate attempt to find her missing daughter, Stacey posted on her Facebook page, "Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!! No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!"

On Sunday night, Stacey updated her page with the sad news. "It's with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found," she wrote. "We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"

She went on remembering her daughter when speaking to Fox News, "She was a smart, beautiful, loving woman who has left us too soon."

Though the cause of death is pending, Stacey believes her daughter was the victim of foul play. She told ABC13, "I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down."

Meanwhile, Stacey's husband Tom Sharkey, also expressed grief over her death, writing on Facebook that he is "lost" after losing Alexis, whom he called "my one and only!"

Tanya Ricardo, one of Alexis' best friends, expressed her anger over the social media star's tragic death. "I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don't get it," she said. "No one gets away with something like this. No one."

Tanya said Alexis spent Thanksgiving at her house and they made plans to watch movies with other friends all day on Saturday. They last spoke at around 6 P.M. on Friday and she got worried the next day when text messages and phone calls went unanswered. "She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone," Tanya said of her late friend.

Police are currently investigating Alexis' death as they do not believe this is a natural death.