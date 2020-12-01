Garcelle Beauvais Details COVID-19 Scare on 'RHOBH' Production

Instagram TV

The cast member of the long-running Bravo reality TV star has opened up in a new interview about days leading up to the filming shut down of season 11 of the reality TV show.

AceShowbiz - Earlier this month, it was reported that Bravo halted the production of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 11 due to COVID-19 concern. Now, cast member Garcelle Beauvais has opened up in a new interview about days leading up to the filming shut down.

"We shot for Housewives on Tuesday, Tuesday night we got home and found out that a few people in our crew tested positive for COVID," Garcelle shares in a preview, which is obtained by Entertainment Tonight, for an upcoming episode of "The Real". Following the announcement, she adds that her castmates all have to quarantine for 14 days. Her 13-year-old twin sons, Jaid and Jax, are temporarily staying with their father Mike Nilon.

Saying that the cast and crew always "do all the protocols," Garcelle continues, "We get tested at least three times a week. We get tested before we shoot. You know, my kids get tested, I get tested, anybody who's in my household, and you know, we did the right things, but at the same time, it just shows you that this virus -- you can touch something, you can... you know, it's not necessarily just from people."

The Bravo personality, who is also one of the co-host on "The Real", adds, "Hopefully everybody will be healthy, and we're down for a few weeks, but then we'll be back to work. But luckily for me, we do 'The Real' from home, so I can still do this job, which I'm thankful for."

Garcelle goes on sharing that she has no symptomps and has been taking multiple coronavirus tests which all come back negative.

Back in November, a source claimed that "the ladies and production were informed this morning" about the filming being halted. The cast members, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, reportedly last filmed for the upcoming season on Tuesday, November 24. "They filmed yesterday. Everyone's been told to quarantine for 14 days and haven't been told much else right now," the source explained. "They have no idea when they'll start up again. Everyone's just waiting for more info."

This arrives after it was rumored that Garcelle decided to leave the reality TV show following a salary dispute. A source close to the production claimed in October that she wasn't satisfied with her current pay. "Garcelle wanted a big raise to be on the show. She didn't get one, and so she's walking," the insider claimed. "It's not worth it to her."

The source also added that Bravo was planning to get Tori Spelling on the show to replace Garcelle, who joins the show in season 10. The insider, however, noted that the "BH90210" star wouldn't be a full-time cast member, adding that she's set to "join the exciting next season in a 'friend of' role."