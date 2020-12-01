Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

WENN/Instagram/Derrick Salters Celebrity

Fans, however, are not impressed by Eliza Reign's shade towards the 'Life Is Good' rapper's mom in one of her Instagram posts as one opines, 'That ain't her baby she raised hers.'

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - The drama between Future and his baby mama Eliza Reign continues. This time, it involves the "Mask Off" rapper's mother, whom Eliza claims in a new Instagram post doesn't acknowlegde her and the rapper's daughter as her grandchild.

On Instagram Stories, Eliza reposted a post from basketball player Justin Laboy about how a father and his whole family never care about his child. "the Granny's on the Daddy side never wanna get the baby," read the post. Meanwhile, Justin wrote in the caption, "This is the realest s**t I ever seen... the father & his whole family dead beats..."

In her post, Eliza alluded that was also the case for Future and his mom. "Like mother like son," so she simply captioned the Monday, November 30 post.

Fans, however, were not impressed by Eliza's shade towards Future mom. "That ain't her baby she raised hers," one fan opined, suggesting that it wasn't the grandparent's responsibility to take care of her kid. "The grandparents didn't have yo kids, take it up with the father," someone similarly added.

"His mother's job is done. She don't gotta be involved tf," a user commented. Meanwhile, someone poked fun at Future and his many baby mamas. "He got too many girl ! Give grandma a damn break," the person joked.

Future and Eliza have been embroiled in legal battle regarding their paternity case. Back in September, it was reported that they agreed on the temporary amount of money he has to pay her per month after Eliza requested around $53,000 in child support.

A judge reportedly rejected Eliza's request after the rapper's accountant testified that he only makes around $30,000 per month. Considering that, the judge ordered the "Life Is Good" spitter to pay Eliza $3,200 per month in addition to asking Eliza to send her financial records again because her original files were deemed "unsatisfactory."

Of the judge's order, Eliza's attorney Brandon Rotbart said, "We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher," he said, adding that they are now aiming for $50,000 per month.