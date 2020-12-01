 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Impact of Him Going to Therapy

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Impact of Him Going to Therapy
Instagram
Celebrity

When talking about his attempt to overcome his drug abuse issues, the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper credits pal Travis Barker and girlfriend Megan Fox for helping him take steps to better himself.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has entered therapy in a bid to conquer his drug abuse issues.

The rap-rocker, real name Colson Baker, has revealed he is "taking steps" to look after himself.

"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art," he tells pal Dave Franco in the new issue of Interview magazine.

"I had my first therapy session... That's the first time I ever went, 'Hey, I need to separate these two people', which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me."

He admits he's struggling to chill out in sessions, but the fact he's willing to try to better himself is having an impact on his loved ones: "The tools that I've been given to start with seem helpful, I think," he explains.

  See also...

"I'm still kind of ripping my hair out: 'Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can't even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something?' That's really hard. But the commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family."

"I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before."

Kelly credits pal Travis Barker and girlfriend Megan Fox for putting him on the right path, adding, "Travis Barker has been huge in the process of grounding me, because he's lived it... It's much different than a priest or something, where I'm like, 'How can you relate to me...?' With Travis, it's like, 'I know for a fact that you went through what I'm going through'.

"And then obviously, when you have a partner sitting there with you on those dark nights when you're sweating and not being able to figure out why you're so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps."

You can share this post!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'
Related Posts
Machine Gun Kelly Shaded by Fast Food Chain Wendy's Over Eminem Beef

Machine Gun Kelly Shaded by Fast Food Chain Wendy's Over Eminem Beef

Machine Gun Kelly Finally Tops Billboard 200 for First Time With 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Machine Gun Kelly Finally Tops Billboard 200 for First Time With 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Machine Gun Kelly Called 'Punk' by Rapper Mod Sun After Smashing His Car Windscreen

Machine Gun Kelly Called 'Punk' by Rapper Mod Sun After Smashing His Car Windscreen

Machine Gun Kelly Slams Celebrities for Crying and Whining About Everything

Machine Gun Kelly Slams Celebrities for Crying and Whining About Everything

Most Read
NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon
Celebrity

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

King Princess Credits Harry Styles for Doing Something Beneficial to Queer Youngsters

King Princess Credits Harry Styles for Doing Something Beneficial to Queer Youngsters