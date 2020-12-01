 
 

Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Deletes Her TikTok Account Due to Disrespectful Fan

While the Eleven of 'Stranger Things' doesn't confirm the matter, fans speculate that an unpleasant incident is the reason why Millie deleted her TikTok account recently.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fame comes with a consequence. Being one of young and successful artists, Millie Bobby Brown admits that she's still trying to embrace the huge and overwhelming attention she's getting. However, her recent encounter with a fan seems to be her last straw, prompting her to break down crying in an Instagram video.

In the clip, which was shared on Monday, November 30, the 16-year-old star recounted a public harassment that she experienced while she was out for Christmas shopping with her mom. She shared that one girl recognized her and asked if she could take a video of her. "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no,' " the "Stranger Things" actress recalled. "But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us."

"I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be," the British star continued. Despite the rejection, the fan didn't leave Millie alone. "I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' " Millie added.

"She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.' It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful," the "Enola Holmes" star went on to say through tears. "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say no?"

  See also...

Millie then urged her 40 million followers to treat others with respect regardless who they are. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said. "It's just manners."

In another post, Millie then assured fans that she felt better after the unpleasant incident. "I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected," the Florence by Mills founder said.

Millie Bobby Brown urged her fans to spread positivity

Millie Bobby Brown urged her fans to spread positivity.

While Millie didn't confirm this, fans speculated that the incident was the reason why Millie deleted her TikTok account recently. Millie, however, took to Instagram to urge her fans to spread positivity shortly after she removed the account, which had around 16.2 million followers and 158.4 million clip likes, on the platform. "realizing that surrounding yourself with positivity is the happiest way of living! No hate, and only love. Remember to be kind. Thank you," she said.

