 
 

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'
WENN/Brian To
Movie

Having been able to catch a screening of the 'Top Gun' sequel, the actor playing Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw shares his hope that all the effort the team put into the film pays off at the box office.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miles Teller's wife is a big fan of the "Whiplash" star's "Top Gun" sequel, insisting it's the best film she has ever seen.

Model Keleigh Sperry, who is a big fan of the 1986 original, jumped at the chance to see her man as Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in a screening for "Top Gun: Maverick" - and she loved it.

Her husband tells Men's Journal Sperry was particularly taken by his character - the son of the original film's Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards.

"Playing Goose's kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there," Miles says. "I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit."

  See also...

"I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times."

Teller hopes all the effort he put in to the film pays off at the box office, revealing, "There is no green screen in a 'Top Gun' movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of."

"I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie. That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically."

The film's release has been pushed back to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can share this post!

Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Deletes Her TikTok Account Due to Disrespectful Fan

Paul Bettany Saddened by Gay Father's Decision to Conceal Sexuality After Death of Lover
Related Posts
'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Admits Return to 'Top Gun' Feels Really Weird, Jon Hamm Claims

Tom Cruise Admits Return to 'Top Gun' Feels Really Weird, Jon Hamm Claims

Kelly McGillis Is Glad Jennifer Connelly Is a Part of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Kelly McGillis Is Glad Jennifer Connelly Is a Part of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Most Read
Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'
Movie

Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'

Viggo Mortensen Hopes to Change Views of Dementia With New Movie After Caring for Parents

Viggo Mortensen Hopes to Change Views of Dementia With New Movie After Caring for Parents

Jude Law Warned of Covid-19 Pandemic by Real Scientists on Set of 'Contagion' Years Ago

Jude Law Warned of Covid-19 Pandemic by Real Scientists on Set of 'Contagion' Years Ago

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return