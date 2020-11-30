'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson 'Blown Away' by God's Grace After Engagement to Jacob Mayo

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star is counting her blessings after her boyfriend Jacob pops the question in a romantic proposal in what looks like a beautifully-decorated giant barn.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bella Robertson is set to become Mrs. Mayo. Nearly three weeks after celebrating her six-month dating anniversary with her boyfriend Jacob Mayo, the former "Duck Dynasty" star informed the world that they are now officially engaged. She admitted to feeling "blown away" by God's grace.

The 18-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, November 28. "I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever," she penned alongside a black-and-white picture of the couple.

Also making public the engagement was Bella's now-fiance Jacob. Posting several pictures when he popped the question in a romantic proposal which takes place in a beautifully-decorated giant barn, he declared, "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus."

"She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum," the groom-to-be went on explaining. "She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."

The reality star and Jacob were then showered with celebratory comments from the Robertson family. Her mother Korie Robertson put out some of family pictures on her Instagram page, noting, "Our fam is growing again @bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl all the emotions!!" the wife of Willie Robertson exclaimed.

"Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It's been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you," the 47-year-old continued. "Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world. Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun."

Bella's sister Sadie Robertson also could not help but express her excitement. Sharing similar snaps with her mom, she gushed, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this is to me I'm thankful it's to such a good man like Jacob." Her other sibling Rebecca Robertson additionally stated, "My baby sister is engaged!! so many emotions, but we couldn't be happier for who she chose to say YES to!"

Bella's engagement news came less than three weeks after she and Jacob celebrated their six-month dating anniversary. Putting out an Instagram photo of the two, she raved, "half a year baby!!!! someone pinch me!! you are a dream @jacobdmayo !!! i wouldnt trade ya for anything. heres to the next 6, and the next, and maybe the next??? I LOVE U JAKE."